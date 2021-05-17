McLaren introduces one-off 720S supercar with hand-painted Gulf Oil livery

Written by Mudit Dube Twitter Last updated on May 17, 2021, 05:25 pm

To celebrate its renewed partnership with Gulf Oil, British carmaker McLaren has introduced a special version of its 720S supercar covered in the iconic colorways of the oil giant. The one-off car flaunts a racing blue and fluro orange paintwork that, according to the automaker, has been done by hand in 20 days. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The bonnet and sides feature a Gulf logo

The McLaren 720S Gulf edition retains the design of the standard model while featuring a dual-tone paintwork, a black roof, and Gulf logos on the bonnet as well as the rear fenders. Apart from the iconic body paint, the car also gets orange-colored brake calipers and wheel lip to match the overall aesthetics. The project has been done in partnership with Amsterdam-based AkzoNobel.

Information

It runs on a 770hp, V8 engine

Quite like the standard model, the McLaren 720S Gulf is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that delivers 710hp of maximum power and 770Nm of peak torque. The supercar has a top-speed of 341km/h and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

Interiors

The cabin also gets some complementing touches

Complementing the dual-tone exterior finish, the cabin gets blue and orange stitching, Gulf logos embroidered on the headrests as well as hand-painted logos on the side sills. The McLaren 720S Gulf edition also sports a redesigned steering wheel with an orange band on the center and a dark blue finish on the carbon fiber spokes.

Special model

The company has also announced a retro-themed F1 car

Alongside this one-off 720S supercar, McLaren has also announced a retro-themed MCL35M F1 car for the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix. It will be driven by Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, the company's F1 drivers. The race car is also dressed in the iconic Gulf colors but with a matte finish. Interestingly, this is the first-time ever an F1 car will feature matte paintwork.