McLaren 765LT Spider is the company's most powerful convertible ever

Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 28, 2021
McLaren 765LT Spider is the company's most powerful convertible ever
McLaren reveals its 765LT Spider convertible

British automaker McLaren has unveiled its most powerful open-top supercar called the 765LT Spider. Its production will be limited to just 765 units. As for the highlights, the convertible has an aggressive design and a spacious tech-loaded cabin. Under the hood, it draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has an electrically operated hardtop and quad exhausts

McLaren 765LT Spider has a muscular hood, sleek headlights, a wide air dam, and a prominent front splitter. It is flanked by ORVMs and blacked-out wheels. A wing, narrow taillamps, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear. The car also has an electrically operated hardtop made of carbon fiber that can be folded at speeds of up to 50km/h in 11 seconds.

Information

It has a top-speed of 330km/h

The McLaren 765LT Spider is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 755hp/800Nm and is paired to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and clock a top-speed of 330km/h.

Interiors

The cabin gets premium upholstery and a flat-bottom steering wheel

The McLaren 765LT Spider has a 2-seater cabin, featuring a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a vertically mounted touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. To ensure the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD are available.

Information

McLaren 765LT Spider: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the McLaren 765LT Spider carries a starting price-tag of £310,500 (around Rs. 3.2 crore). It will be limited to 765 examples worldwide and the order books for the supercar are currently open.

