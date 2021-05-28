Home / News / Auto News / McLaren Elva becomes road legal hypercar by gaining a windshield
McLaren Elva becomes road legal hypercar by gaining a windshield

In 2019, McLaren unveiled its Elva hypercar without any roof or windshield. It was designed for pure driving thrill but the lack of a windshield made it illegal in some parts of the world. Now, the automaker has a announced a new road legal version with a windshield, which increases the car's weight by 20kg. Only 149 units of the speedster will be produced.

Exteriors

Elva's windscreen is no ordinary safety glass

The new McLaren Elva retains the design of the original model while offering a new windscreen. The windshield gets features like carbon fiber pillars, sun visors, rain-sensing wipers with water jets, as well as built-in heating. The sides and rear are unchanged. There are sleek ORVMs, sharp body lines, air ducts, designer wheels, sleek taillights, a diffuser, and dual exhaust tips.

It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds

The McLaren Elva draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The mill generates 804hp/800Nm and allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0-200km/h in 6.8 seconds.

The vehicle has two seats and a digital instrument cluster

The McLaren Elva has a blacked-out 2-seater cabin with a center console that divides the driver and passenger area, a minimalist dashboard, and a 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a vertically-mounted touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it has multiple airbags. However, automated emergency braking and lane-keeping assist are not available.

McLaren Elva: Pricing

In the US, the McLaren Elva hypercar carries a starting price-tag of $1.7 million (roughly Rs. 12.3 crore). Only 149 units of the vehicle will be up for grabs.

Volkswagen Group turns 84: A look at its milestones

