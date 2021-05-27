McLaren to soon debut in India with four new models

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 27, 2021, 05:34 pm

Four McLaren cars to be launched in India soon

McLaren will launch four new models in India and announce their prices soon. They include the McLaren GT, the 720S in coupe and spider form, and the Artura. The official configurator on the brand's website is showing India as a region, which implies that customers will be able to book a car from the comfort of their homes. Here are more details.

Car #1

McLaren GT: The road-focused model

McLaren GT has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, sleek headlights, designer multi-spoke wheels, and wide air vents on the sides. Inside, there are two seats, auto climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and multiple airbags for safety. It runs on a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo engine that makes 620hp/630Nm. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds and has a top-speed of 326km/h.

Car #2

McLaren Artura: The hybrid four-wheeler

The McLaren Artura is based on the MCLA platform and has a muscular bonnet, inverted L-shaped headlamps, soft-close doors, blacked-out alloy wheels, and twin exhaust tips. It has a 2-seater cabin, featuring a flat-bottom steering wheel, an MIS II touchscreen infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. The vehicle runs on a hybrid powertrain that delivers 680hp/720Nm and allows it to clock a top-speed of 330km/h.

Car #3, #4

McLaren 720S: The futuristic supercar

The McLaren 720S is offered in both coupe and spider forms. The latter has a convertible roof that can fold down in just 11 seconds and can be operated at a speed of up to 50km/h. It is fueled by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine that makes 720hp/770Nm and has a top-speed of 341km/h. The sports car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

Pricing

How much do these cars cost?

The pricing and availability details of these McLaren cars in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, they will command a seven-digit price-tag. For reference, in the US, the GT starts at $213,195 (roughly Rs. 1.5 crore), the Artura starts from $225,000 (approximately Rs. 1.6 crore), and the 720S carries a starting price-figure of $301,500 (roughly Rs. 2.2 crore).