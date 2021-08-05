Meet Azani, India's first fully-electric hypercar

Mean Metal Motors announces Azani electric hypercar

Bengaluru-based Mean Metal Motors has revealed an all-new Azani model as India's first-ever all-electric hypercar. It has a futuristic design and boasts performance figures that will eclipse some of the venerated offerings from the west, including the likes of Tesla. According to the automaker, the Azani can sprint from 0-97km/h in 2.1 seconds thanks to its 1,000hp electric powertrain. Here are more details.

Design

It comes with a skateboard aluminium spaceframe chassis

The Azani is built around a skateboard aluminium spaceframe chassis that can be used across multiple classes of vehicles. It is touted to be "highly stable, durable" and has a "high crash rating." The car is a two-door coupe with a closed grille, a sloping roofline, flared wheel arches, sleek headlights as well as taillights, and blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Information

The car is made using modular components to decrease costs

Mean Metal Motors is using modular components for the Azani, which is said to decrease supplier margins by 25%. The company also aims to set up micro-facilities to manufacture its product and use AI at various levels to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

Specifications

Azani will offer a range of 523km per charge

The Azani is powered by an all-electric powertrain that churns out 1,000hp of maximum power and 1,000Nm of peak torque. It has a claimed top-speed of 322km/h and can accelerate from 0-97km/h in just 2.1 seconds. Moreover, the hypercar will offer a range of up to 523km per charge thanks to its 120kWh battery pack.

Interiors

It will pack Augmented Reality displays

We are yet to see how the Azani will look like on the inside. However, it is likely to offer a tech-forward 2-seater cabin. The automaker has revealed that the vehicle will pack Augmented Reality displays, 'Advanced Morphing Seats,' and an 'Electronic Power Steering.' Safety provisions will include features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Braking, Collision Avoidance System and Blind Spot Detection, among others.

Pricing and availability

The car will cost around Rs. 89 lakh

Mean Metal Motors has not set any timeline for the release of the Azani but the first prototype will arrive in the second half of 2022. The automaker aims to price the hypercar at around $120,000 (roughly Rs. 89 lakh). In case you're interested in the car, you can reserve a unit on the company's website.