Mercedes-AMG A 45 (facelift) spied on test; design details revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 03:53 pm
German automaker Mercedes-Benz is likely to unveil the AMG A 45 (facelift) car in early 2022. In the latest development, a semi-camouflaged test mule of the upcoming four-wheeler has been spied testing, revealing key details of its design. As per the pictures, the car will have a refreshed grille, an updated front bumper, and large multi-spoke alloy wheels. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car will have tweaked headlights and quad exhaust tips

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 (facelift) will have a sloping roofline, a revised grille, an updated front bumper with a lower air intake, and sleek tweaked headlights. It is flanked by B-pillars, indicator-mounted black ORVMs, and large alloy wheels with red brake calipers. Taillights with new graphics, a window wiper, and quad exhaust tips will be available on the rear end.

Information

It should be fueled by a 421hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 (facelift) should be powered by a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine that generates 420.7hp of power and 499Nm of peak torque. The mill might be linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

It should offer an updated infotainment system and driver-assist features

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 (facelift) is expected to have a luxurious cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car should house an updated infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, electronic driver-assist features, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera should be offered for ensuring passengers' safety.

Information

Mercedes-AMG A 45: Availability

The facelifted version of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 will break cover early next year. Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the four-wheeler in India should be announced around that time.

