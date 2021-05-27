Home / News / Auto News / Prior to unveiling, Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate found testing
Prior to unveiling, Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate found testing

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
May 27, 2021
German automaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to unveil its AMG C63 Estate car by the end of this year. Now, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been found testing near Nurburgring, revealing its key design details. The pictures (courtesy motor1) suggest that it will have a long bonnet, a Panamericana grille, and designer wheels. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car will sport aggressive-looking bumpers

The Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate will have a muscular bonnet, a large Panamericana grille, new bumpers with aggressive styling, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, and quad exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It might be fueled by a 550hp, hybrid powertrain

The Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate is expected to be powered by a 4-cylinder engine linked to a hybrid setup. The powertrain is likely to generate a maximum power of 550hp and a peak torque of 800Nm.

Interiors

The vehicle should have a panoramic sunroof and multiple airbags

The Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate is likely to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a Burmester sound system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is expected to house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors should ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate will be revealed at the time of launch. However, if it comes to India, it should cost more than the current-generation C63 coupe priced at Rs. 1.4 crore (ex-showroom).

Paul Walker's Toyota Supra from 'F&F' is up for auction

