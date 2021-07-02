Home / News / Auto News / Mercedes-AMG E 53, 63 S to debut on July 15
Auto

Mercedes-AMG E 53, 63 S to debut on July 15

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 02, 2021, 07:02 pm
Mercedes-AMG E 53, 63 S to debut on July 15
Mercedes-Benz to launch AMG E 53 and E 63 S in India on July 15

German automaker Mercedes-Benz will launch its AMG E 53 and E 63 S models in India on July 15. These two will take the brand's tally to 10 launches in 2021. As for the highlights, the two vehicles have a sporty look and flaunt a feature-loaded cabin. They draw power from twin-turbo engines linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The E 63 S features an AMG-specific radiator grille

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, an AMG-specific radiator grille with 12 vertical slats, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 20-inch alloy wheels. A reshaped apron, a new diffuser, and flatter brake lights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Interiors

It offers an AMG Performance steering wheel

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S has a luxurious cabin with auto climate control, aluminium paddle-shifters, and an AMG Performance steering wheel with haptic feedback controls. It also includes a 'hands-on' sensor to detect the driver's presence. The car packs a digital instrument cluster and an MBUX infotainment console with bespoke AMG display options. For safety, multiple airbags and emergency brake assist are available.

Information

It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that generates 612hp of power and 850Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and a 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds.

Features

Here's a look at the Mercedes-AMG E 53

Separately, Mercedes-AMG E 53 has a multi-slat grille, a muscular bonnet, narrow headlamps, wrap-around taillights, and star-spoked wheels. Inside, there is a flat-bottom steering wheel, auto climate control, multiple airbags, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen console. It is fueled by a 435hp, 3.0-liter, twin-turbo petrol engine mated a 48V mild-hybrid system that adds up to 22hp/250Nm. The powertrain is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Information

How much do they cost?

In the US, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 carries a price-tag of $73,900 (around Rs. 55.2 lakh) while the AMG E 63 S sports a starting price-figure of $107,500 (around Rs. 80.3 lakh). Their prices in India will be announced on July 15.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Tata Nexon EV registers highest-ever monthly sales in June 2021

Latest News

2021 Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka beats Serrano, advances to fourth round

Sports

Vidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor selected to vote for Oscars 2022

Entertainment

India-specific OPPO Reno6 to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor

Technology

Amid row, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta denies meeting Suvendu Adhikari

Politics

New source of gravitational waves detected by scientists

Technology

Latest Auto News

Ola CEO offers first glimpse at the upcoming electric scooter

Auto

BMW R 1250 GS, Adventure to debut on July 8

Auto

#FutureIsHere: BMW-powered 'flying car' completes its first-ever inter-city flight

Auto

Volvo Concept Recharge EV, with new design language, breaks cover

Auto

MG Astor set to debut in India in Q4 2021

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan found testing with flared wheel arches

Auto

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL convertible spotted testing; design details revealed

Auto

Mercedes-Benz S-Class limited to 150 units in India; 50% booked

Auto

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India at Rs. 2.17 crore

Auto
Trending Topics