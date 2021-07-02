Mercedes-AMG E 53, 63 S to debut on July 15

German automaker Mercedes-Benz will launch its AMG E 53 and E 63 S models in India on July 15. These two will take the brand's tally to 10 launches in 2021. As for the highlights, the two vehicles have a sporty look and flaunt a feature-loaded cabin. They draw power from twin-turbo engines linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The E 63 S features an AMG-specific radiator grille

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, an AMG-specific radiator grille with 12 vertical slats, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 20-inch alloy wheels. A reshaped apron, a new diffuser, and flatter brake lights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Interiors

It offers an AMG Performance steering wheel

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S has a luxurious cabin with auto climate control, aluminium paddle-shifters, and an AMG Performance steering wheel with haptic feedback controls. It also includes a 'hands-on' sensor to detect the driver's presence. The car packs a digital instrument cluster and an MBUX infotainment console with bespoke AMG display options. For safety, multiple airbags and emergency brake assist are available.

Information

It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that generates 612hp of power and 850Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and a 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds.

Features

Here's a look at the Mercedes-AMG E 53

Separately, Mercedes-AMG E 53 has a multi-slat grille, a muscular bonnet, narrow headlamps, wrap-around taillights, and star-spoked wheels. Inside, there is a flat-bottom steering wheel, auto climate control, multiple airbags, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen console. It is fueled by a 435hp, 3.0-liter, twin-turbo petrol engine mated a 48V mild-hybrid system that adds up to 22hp/250Nm. The powertrain is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Information

How much do they cost?

In the US, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 carries a price-tag of $73,900 (around Rs. 55.2 lakh) while the AMG E 63 S sports a starting price-figure of $107,500 (around Rs. 80.3 lakh). Their prices in India will be announced on July 15.