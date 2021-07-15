Home / News / Auto News / Mercedes-AMG E 53, E 63 S cars launched in India
Mercedes-AMG E 53, E 63 S cars launched in India

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 02:06 pm
Mercedes-AMG E 53, E 63 S cars launched in India
Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 and E 63 S performance-oriented cars debut in India

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has launched its AMG E 53 and E 63 S models in India. These two take the brand's tally to 10 launches so far this year. As for the highlights, the cars have an imposing design and flaunt a feature-loaded cabin. They are powered by BS6-compliant twin-turbo engines paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The E 63 S has a vertical-slat grille, 20-inch wheels

The top-spec Mercedes-AMG E 63 S has a sloping roofline, an AMG-specific radiator grille with 12 vertical slats, a muscular bonnet, a wide air vent, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 20-inch alloy wheels. A reshaped apron, flatter brake lights, a new diffuser, and squared-off exhaust tips are available on the rear end.

Interiors

The vehicle offers aluminium paddle shifters and MBUX infotainment panel

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S has a premium cabin with AMG front seats, aluminium paddle shifters, auto climate control, and an AMG Performance steering wheel with haptic feedback controls. A 'hands-on' sensor that detects the driver's presence is also available. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment panel with bespoke AMG display options, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree-view parking camera.

Information

It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S is powered by a BS6-compliant 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that generates 612hp of power and 850Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and a 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds.

Features

Everything to know about the Mercedes-AMG E 53

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 has a muscular bonnet, a multi-slat grille, star-spoked wheels, LED headlamps, and wrap-around taillights. Inside, there is a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 12.3-inch touchscreen panel, auto climate control, and multiple airbags. It runs on a 435hp/520Nm, 3.0-liter, V6 petrol engine linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system that adds up to 22hp/250Nm. The powertrain is paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Information

How much do these cars cost?

In India, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ luxury sports sedan carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.02 crore, while the AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ costs Rs. 1.7 crore (both prices, ex-showroom).

