Ahead of unveiling, Mercedes-Benz Citan previewed in teaser image

Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 25, 2021
Ahead of unveiling, Mercedes-Benz Citan previewed in teaser image
Teaser image of Mercedes-Benz Citan released

Prior to its debut on August 25, German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed a teaser image of its Citan light commercial vehicle (LCV). The picture suggests that the four-wheeler will have a muscular hood, a tri-slat grille, and narrow headlights. It will be offered with a choice of a combustion engine and a fully electric powertrain. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The vehicle will sport a chromed grille and sliding doors

Mercedes-Benz Citan will have a short bonnet, a chromed grille with three horizontal slats and the brand's logo, as well as sleek taillights. The electric version will have a charging port behind the 3-pointed star badge. On the sides, the LCV will be flanked by ORVMs, sliding doors, and multi-spoke wheels. Taillights and a window wiper will be available on the rear end.

Information

Two kinds of powertrains will be on offer

The Mercedes-Benz Citan will be available with a choice of an electric powertrain and a combustion engine. However, the specifications and power figures of both the powertrains are yet to be revealed.

Interiors

It should provide a multifunctional steering wheel

The interiors of the Mercedes-Benz Citan are yet to be revealed. However, it should have a premium cabin with generous cargo space, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It might pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer are likely to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Mercedes-Benz Citan: Availability

The Mercedes-Benz Citan van is expected to break cover alongside the fully electric eCitan model on August 25. A passenger version of the vehicle called Citan Tourer will also join the range.

