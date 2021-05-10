Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT previews the brand's all-electric T-Class van

Written by Dwaipayan Roy

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed its Concept EQT van. The production version will debut later this year. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a futuristic look and a spacious cabin that can accommodate up to seven people. The production-specific model should be powered by an all-electric powertrain that will deliver a range of around 265km on the WLTP cycle. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The vehicle sports an eye-catching grille with illuminated stars

The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT features a muscular bonnet, a shiny grille with numerous 3-pointed illuminated stars, and sleek headlamps. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sliding doors with electronic pop-out handles, and 21-inch alloy wheels. A large window and a full-width LED light bar are available on the rear. The car has a length of 4,945mm.

Information

It should be powered by a 101hp, electric powertrain

The production-specific Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT should pack a 45kWh battery pack and an electric motor that generates a maximum power of 101hp and a peak torque of 245Nm. The van should deliver a WLTP-certified range of 265km.

Interiors

It comes with a panoramic sunroof and MBUX infotainment system

The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT has a 3-row cabin that can accommodate up to seven passengers, white Nappa leather upholstery, a massive panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an MBUX infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, lane assist, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control with a traffic assist facility are available.

Information

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT: Availability

The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT is a concept vehicle and it will not go on sale. However, the vehicle previews the brand's upcoming T-Class van which will be officially revealed later this year.