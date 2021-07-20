Home / News / Auto News / Second batch of the Mercedes-Benz EQC to arrive this September
Second batch of the Mercedes-Benz EQC to arrive this September

Mercedes-Benz has announced that the second batch of the EQC electric SUV will be brought to India in September. The bookings for the upcoming batch had commenced in March this year. To recall, the EQC was launched here in September 2020 and the first batch of 50 units was sold out soon after its debut. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car sports a black grille and 20-inch alloy wheels

The Mercedes-Benz EQC has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a blacked-out grille, projector headlights with LED DRLs, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Narrow LED taillamps connected by a light bar and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It has a top-speed of 180km/h

The Mercedes-Benz EQC has two electric motors paired to an 80kWh battery pack and delivers a combined output of 408hp/700Nm. The setup allows the vehicle to clock a top-speed of 180km/h and deliver a maximum range of 414km.

The vehicle offers ambient lighting and nine airbags

The Mercedes-Benz EQC has a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring front seats with memory function, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel. It packs a dual-screen setup for the instrument console and MBUX infotainment system. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, nine airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and a 360-degree-view camera are available.

Mercedes-Benz EQC: Pricing

In India, the Mercedes-Benz EQC sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.04 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The second batch of the electric SUV will arrive in September and the bookings are already underway.

