Mercedes-Benz EQE electric sedan previewed in teaser images

Auto

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 01:59 pm
Teaser images reveal the design of Mercedes-Benz EQE

Ahead of its global debut at the Munich Auto Show next month, German automaker Mercedes-Benz has teased its EQE all-electric sedan. As per the teaser images, the car will sport an EQS-inspired look and shall have a spacious cabin with lots of technology. However, no official details pertaining to the powertrains are currently available. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have sleek taillamps and muscular haunches

The Mercedes-Benz EQE is expected to borrow styling cues from the EQS and have a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, a closed front grille, and narrow headlights. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by ORVMs, muscular haunches, and designer wheels. A raked windscreen and slender taillights connected by a light bar will be available on the rear end.

Interiors

An MBUX Hyperscreen and head-up display will be offered

The Mercedes-Benz EQE will have a premium cabin, featuring a head-up display, ambient lighting, turbine-style AC vents, a 'floating' center console, and a new 3-spoke steering wheel. It will house an MBUX Hyperscreen comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch display for the front passenger, and a 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Multiple airbags and a 360-degree-camera will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Two powertrain choices are likely to be available

The Mercedes-Benz EQE is likely to be offered in a 450 model with a rear axle-mounted electric motor that makes 329hp/568Nm. A 580 4MATIC variant, with two motors and an all-wheel drive system, is also expected. It will reportedly generate 516hp/855Nm.

Cost

Mercedes-Benz EQE: Pricing and availability

The Mercedes-Benz EQE will break cover at the Munich Auto Show and is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around $65,000 (around Rs. 48.3 lakh). Besides the EQE, an electric AMG sedan, an electric Maybach concept, S-Class S680 Guard, C-Class All-Terrain, the EQB, and a hybrid version of the GT 73 4-door coupe will also be showcased at the event.

