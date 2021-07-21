Home / News / Auto News / Mercedes-Benz EQG electric SUV to be unveiled in September
Mercedes-Benz EQG electric SUV to be unveiled in September

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will showcase the electric version of its G-Class SUV, called the EQG, at the IAA Mobility in Munich this September. As for the highlights, the car's design and features will be similar to its fuel-guzzling counterpart. However, it will be fueled by an electric powertrain and should offer a driving range of around 500km. Here are more details.

The car will have squared windows and round headlights

The Mercedes-Benz EQG will have a flat bonnet, a large grille with the brand's logo, a wide air dam, and round LED headlights. It will be flanked by squared windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. Narrow taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel will be offered on the rear end of the vehicle. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,850mm.

Two variants are likely to be available

Mercedes-Benz EQG might be offered in two trims: 560 and 580 4MATIC. The latter will reportedly pack a 108kWh battery linked to two electric motors and an all-wheel-drive system. The setup will generate around 486hp of power and provide a driving range of about 500km.

The vehicle should offer five seats and a touchscreen console

Similar to the G-Class, the EQG is expected to have a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer are likely to be available.

Mercedes-Benz EQG: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Mercedes-Benz EQG should be announced in late 2022. For reference, the fuel-based Mercedes-Benz G-Class falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 1.64-2.44 crore in India (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

