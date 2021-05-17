Home / News / Auto News / Production of Mercedes-Benz EQS starts at the brand's Sindelfingen factory
Production of Mercedes-Benz EQS starts at the brand's Sindelfingen factory

Dwaipayan Roy
German automaker Mercedes-Benz has commenced the production of its EQS electric luxury saloon at the Factory 56 plant in Sindelfingen. It is being built alongside the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and the S-Class saloon. As for the highlights, the EQS looks sporty, has a tech-loaded cabin, and is powered by an electric powertrain that delivers a range of 770km/charge. Here's our roundup.

State of the art

Everything to know about the Factory 56 plant

In September 2020, Mercedes-Benz started operations at its Factory 56 plant with the production of the Maybach S-Class, the S-Class, and the S-Class LWB. The zero-carbon factory offers 100% flexibility and can assemble a series of drive types and different models on the same assembly line. It is also highly automated and its roof-mounted photovoltaic systems generate around 30% of its electricity demand.

Exteriors

The EQS has frameless doors with flush handles

Talking about the Mercedes-Benz EQS, it is offered in two variants: 450+ and 580 4MATIC. The sedan sports a "one-bow roofline," a black grille, a fixed clamshell bonnet, and angular headlights connected by a horizontal light bar. On the sides, it is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, frameless doors with flush handles, and 19- to 22-inch alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 3,210mm.

Interiors

The vehicle houses a 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen system

The Mercedes-Benz EQS has a luxurious cabin with a near-flat floor, a high-set center console that divides the front seats, split-folding rear seats, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It sports the brand's 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen system with support for over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD ensure the safety of the passengers.

Performance

It is powered by a 107.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack

The EQS 450 has a single electric motor and makes 334hp/458Nm, while the EQS 580 is offered with two motors that deliver 523hp/856Nm. Both the variants come with a 107.8kWh Lithium-ion battery. The vehicle has a top-speed of 210km/h and promises a 770km range. The EQS 450 can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 6.2 seconds, while the EQS 580 can do it in 4.3 seconds.

Information

Mercedes-Benz EQS: Pricing and availability

The Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury saloon is likely to carry a starting price-tag of around £80,000 (approximately Rs. 82.6 lakh) in the UK. The vehicle is expected to arrive in India by early-2022.

