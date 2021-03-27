Home / News / Auto News / Mercedes-Benz's fully-electric EQS sedan to be unveiled on April 15
Mercedes-Benz's fully-electric EQS sedan to be unveiled on April 15

Mercedes-Benz's fully-electric EQS sedan to be unveiled on April 15

Mercedes-Benz is all set to globally unveil its EQS electric sedan on April 15. It will be based on the Vision EQS concept and is expected to borrow styling cues from the flagship S-Class.

The EQS will come with a sporty design, a premium cabin with the hi-tech MBUX Hyperscreen, and a 108kWh battery that will provide a range of around 700km per charge.

Exteriors

It will offer an all-LED lighting setup

The Mercedes-Benz EQS will be based on the company's Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA).

It will look like a sportier version of the S-Class sedan, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights, and wrap-around LED taillights.

On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Information

The EQS should run on a 469hp powertrain

The Mercedes-Benz EQS will be fueled by a 108kWh battery pack and two electric motors. The combination will produce around 469hp of maximum power and 759Nm of peak torque. On a single charge, it will offer a range of around 700km.

Interiors

The sedan will debut the company's all-new HBUX Hyperscreen system

At present, not much is known about the interiors of the Mercedes-Benz EQS. However, it will likely offer a luxurious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, and automatic climate control.

It will also debut the company's 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen system with support for the latest connectivity options.

For safety, the four-wheeler should provide multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Mercedes-Benz EQS: Pricing and availability

Mercedes-Benz is expected to announce the official pricing and availability details of the EQS at the April 15 event. However, considering the specifications and features of the vehicle, it will carry a starting price-tag of around £80,000 (approximately Rs. 80.6 lakh) in the UK.

