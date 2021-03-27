Mercedes-Benz's fully-electric EQS sedan to be unveiled on April 15

The Mercedes-Benz EQS will be fueled by a 108kWh battery pack and two electric motors. The combination will produce around 469hp of maximum power and 759Nm of peak torque. On a single charge, it will offer a range of around 700km.
Mercedes-Benz is expected to announce the official pricing and availability details of the EQS at the April 15 event. However, considering the specifications and features of the vehicle, it will carry a starting price-tag of around £80,000 (approximately Rs. 80.6 lakh) in the UK.