Auto

Prior to unveiling, Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV previewed in spy photos

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 26, 2021, 11:56 am
Prior to unveiling, Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV previewed in spy photos
New Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV spotted testing

Mercedes-Benz is likely to unveil the facelifted GLE SUV by the end of this year or early 2022. In the latest development, a test mule of the vehicle has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing important design details. As per the spy shots, it will have a vertical slat grille, roof rails, and updated headlamps as well as taillights. Here are more details.

The car will have sleek headlights and twin exhaust tips

Mercedes-Benz GLE (facelift) will have a muscular hood, a black grille with vertical slats, a redesigned front bumper, and sleek headlamps. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillamps, a window wiper, and dual exhaust tips will be available on the rear. It should have a wheelbase of 2,915mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.

The current-generation model is available with three engine options

The powertrain details of the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE are unknown as of now. For reference, the current-generation India-specific model is offered with a 2.0-liter diesel engine that makes 241.4hp/500Nm, a 3.0-liter diesel mill that generates 325.8hp/700Nm, and a 3.0-liter petrol motor that churns out 362hp/500Nm.

It should offer ventilated seats and a rear-view camera

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE is expected to have a luxurious 5-seater cabin with ventilated seats, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It will pack an updated touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera should be available.

Mercedes-Benz GLE: Availability and pricing

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Mercedes-Benz GLE (facelift) in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry a premium over the current-generation model which starts at Rs. 77.24 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

