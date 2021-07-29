Home / News / Auto News / Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard 4MATIC armored luxury sedan breaks cover
Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard 4MATIC armored luxury sedan breaks cover

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 01:54 pm
Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard 4MATIC armored luxury sedan breaks cover
Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard 4MATIC armored car goes official

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its S 680 Guard 4MATIC armored luxury sedan. It takes 51 days to create one unit. As for the highlights, the vehicle is reportedly based on the long-wheelbase S-Class and offers a host of safety equipment. It also has a luxurious cabin and draws power from a 6.0-liter, twin-turbo, V12 engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has multi-layer glass windows and run-flat tires

The Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard 4MATIC has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a wide air dam, a large chromed grille, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by ORVMs, multi-layer glass and polycarbonate windows, as well as designer wheels wrapped in run-flat tires.features It has VR10 levels of protection, meaning the occupants will be protected from small arms fire and similar attacks.

It is fueled by a 604hp, 6.0-liter engine

Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard 4MATIC draws power from a 6.0-liter, twin-turbo, V12 engine that generates 604hp of power and 830Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

An emergency fresh air system and fire extinguisher are available

Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard 4MATIC has a luxurious 4/5-seater cabin with premium leather and wood trim, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. A fire extinguishing system, an emergency fresh air system, and multiple airbags ensure safety.

Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard 4MATIC: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard 4MATIC is rumored to carry a price-tag of around €500,000 (roughly Rs. 4.4 crore). However, no details regarding the armored sedan's arrival in India are currently available.

