Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets a massive upgrade: 2,700+ changes inside and out

India launch set for late 2026/early 2027 The new S-Class is expected to arrive in India by late 2026 or early 2027.

You'll get to pick between petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid engines, with some models paired with a nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

Inside, there are seven screens—including two just for rear passengers—so everyone stays entertained.

Engine choices: Mild hybrid muscle or plug-in power You can choose from several versions: the S500 mild hybrid (442hp), the beefier S580 V8 (up to 537hp), or the S580e plug-in hybrid that cranks out over 500hp.

Basically, there's plenty of power no matter what you pick.