Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets a massive upgrade: 2,700+ changes inside and out
Mercedes-Benz just gave its flagship S-Class sedan a huge mid-cycle refresh.
The highlights? A smarter MB OS infotainment system, updated suspension, an upgraded V8 engine, and next-level driver assistance tech.
India launch set for late 2026/early 2027
The new S-Class is expected to arrive in India by late 2026 or early 2027.
You'll get to pick between petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid engines, with some models paired with a nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.
Inside, there are seven screens—including two just for rear passengers—so everyone stays entertained.
Engine choices: Mild hybrid muscle or plug-in power
You can choose from several versions: the S500 mild hybrid (442hp), the beefier S580 V8 (up to 537hp), or the S580e plug-in hybrid that cranks out over 500hp.
Basically, there's plenty of power no matter what you pick.
Pricing & extras
Prices start at $119,550 for the base model; prices for the V8 and plug-in hybrid variants were not specified.
If you're feeling fancy, optional packages like MANUFAKTUR Interior or Executive Rear Seat are on offer—and if you want ultimate bragging rights, AMG variants offer higher performance.