Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 to debut in India next week

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 to debut in India next week
Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600's India launch timeline revealed

Mercedes will launch the Maybach GLS 600 SUV in India as early as next week, according to Martin Schwenk, CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. It is the first-ever Maybach-branded SUV and was unveiled in October last year. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 comes with an eye-catching design, a ritzy and feature-rich cabin, and runs on a 4.0-liter V8 engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It offers a dual-tone paint scheme

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 has a muscular body with a sculpted bonnet, a vertical slat chrome grille, a large air vent, silvered skid plates, and a roof-mounted spoiler. For lighting, it houses LED headlights and wrap-around LED taillights. On the sides, the car is flanked by silvered roof rails, chrome-clad B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Information

It is fueled by a 542hp, 4.0-liter motor

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 draws power from a 4.0-liter V8 engine which is capable of producing 550hp of maximum power and 730Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV has a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 offers a 4/5-seater cabin with Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated seats with massage function, a panoramic sunroof, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It also packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, there are multiple airbags, brake assist, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Pricing

The India pricing details of the Maybach GLS 600 will be announced at the time of launch next weel. However, it is expected to be priced upwards of Rs. 1.5 crore (ex-showroom). For reference, in the US, it costs $1,61,550 (roughly Rs. 1.2 crore).

