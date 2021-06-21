Mercedes commences deliveries of Maybach GLS SUV in India

Mercedes-Benz has started delivering the Maybach GLS in India. To recall, the premium SUV was launched earlier this month and over 50 units of the car have been booked as part of the first batch. The Maybach GLS has a modern design, an upscale cabin with a host of tech features, and runs on a 4.0-liter petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports 22-inch alloy wheels and chrome-finished B-pillars

It has a wheelbase of 3,135mm

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS features an eye-catching look with a vertical slat chromed grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, a roof-mounted spoiler, and silvered skid plates. For lighting, it houses LED headlights, DRLs, fog lamps, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome-finished B-pillars, and 22-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Information

The car is fueled by a 550hp, 4.0-liter engine

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers 550hp of power and 730Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are managed by a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The mill is also linked to a 48V electric motor that produces an additional 21hp/250Nm.

Interiors

Inside, there is a refrigerator and an MBUX tablet

It also gets a panoramic sunroof and a Driver Assistance Package

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS offers a 4-seater cabin with Nappa leather upholstery, electrically adjustable rear seats with massage and recline functionality, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, wireless charging, and a refrigerator. It also packs a 13-speaker audio system, a 12.3-inch touchscreen panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and rear-seat entertainment screens. For safety, there are nine airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information

Mercedes-Maybach GLS: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS has been launched with a price-tag of Rs. 2.43 crore (ex-showroom). As for the availability, the first batch has been sold out and deliveries have begun, while the second batch will be released in Q1 2022.