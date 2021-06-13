Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV sold out; second batch coming in 2022

Mercedes-Benz's first-ever Maybach-badged SUV in India, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, has been sold out in the country. According to the company, over 50 units of the car were included in the first batch and all of them have been spoken for. Mercedes-Benz has started accepting pre-orders for the second batch of the Maybach GLS and it will be delivered to customers in Q1 2022.

It rides on multi-spoke 22-inch alloy wheels

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is a head-turner. The large, chrome-finished radiator grille gives it an imposing presence, while the exclusive dual-tone paintwork justifies the flagship nature of the SUV. On the sides, it is flanked by silvered roof rails, chrome-finished B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, massive 22-inch alloy wheels, and electrically retractable running boards. The rear section gets wrap-around taillamps and chrome-covered exhausts.

It runs on a 550hp, 4.0-liter engine

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is fueled by a 4.0-liter V8 engine that churns out 550hp of maximum power and 730Nm of peak torque. The added 48V mild-hybrid system delivers an extra 21hp/250Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

The car has a panoramic sunroof and wireless charging

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS offers a 4-seater cabin with Nappa leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, 5-zone automatic climate control, and ventilated seats with massage function. It also gets a dedicated refrigerator, folding tables, a 13-speaker sound system, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MBUX connectivity. For safety, there are nine airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, crash sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS costs Rs. 2.43 crore (ex-showroom). The current batch has been sold out but bookings for the second batch are underway. Deliveries of the first batch will commence soon, while the second batch will arrive in Q1 2022.