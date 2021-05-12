Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680, with a V12 engine, revealed

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 breaks cover

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has showcased its Maybach S-Class S680 sedan. The luxury saloon looks similar to the standard Maybach S-Class that was announced last November. As for the key highlights, it has an eye-catching design, a posh as well as feature-rich cabin, and is powered by a V12 engine that is expected to deliver over 600hp of maximum power. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It has a sloping roofline and stylish alloy wheels

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 features an elongated body with a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a large chrome grille with vertical slats, sleek LED headlamps, an 'S680' logo on the trunk lid, and spilt taillamps. On the sides, it is flanked by chromed B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, 'V12' badging on the front fenders, and elegant multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Information

The vehicle runs on a V12 engine

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 draws power from a V12 engine. However, the power details are yet to be revealed. As per the reports, the motor will generate over 600hp of power and will come paired with a 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The cabin offers an array of new-age features

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 offers an ultra-premium and spacious cabin with a beige and black theme, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, a head-up display, and augmented reality navigation. Like the standard Maybach S-Class, the S680 is also expected to offer a 12.3-inch driver's display, a 12.8-inch center console, two 11.6-inch rear-seat entertainment screens, and a removable tablet positioned between the rear seats.

Information

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680: Pricing

The pricing details of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 are yet to be revealed. However, it will carry some premium over the Maybach S650 model which costs $202,550 (roughly Rs. 1.49 crore) in the US.