MG Motor India raises M9 price by ₹5L to ₹75.90L
MG Motor India just bumped up the price of its M9 electric MPV by ₹5 lakh: the Presidential Limo variant now starts at ₹75.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
This makes the price gap approximately ₹16 lakh wider than the Kia Carnival, its closest rival.
The M9 originally launched at ₹69.90 lakh, so this is quite a leap in a short time.
M9 90 kWh 548km range
The M9 packs a 90-kWh battery with 241.65hp and 350 Nm of torque, giving you up to 548km range on one charge. Charging from 30% to 80% takes about half an hour (pretty handy for road trips).
Inside, you get luxury touches like massaging Presidential seats in Cognac Brown leather, seven airbags, Level 2 ADAS safety tech, and loads of space (1,720-liter plus a frunk).
There's also a panoramic sunroof and a slick 12.3-inch infotainment screen with a punchy 13-speaker sound system, so long drives should feel pretty comfy and fun.