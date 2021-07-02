MG Astor set to debut in India in Q4 2021

MG Motor will launch the Astor SUV (petrol-powered version of ZS EV) in India in the last quarter of this year, as per an official announcement. To recall, it was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. The Astor will borrow the styling cues from its electric counterpart and is likely to be offered with two petrol engine choices. Here's our roundup.

It will sport adjustable headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels

The MG Astor will feature an eye-catching look with a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille with mesh pattern, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark fin antenna. For lighting, it will house adjustable projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and split taillamps. On the sides, the car will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, thick plastic cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The vehicle will be available with two engine options

The MG Astor will reportedly come with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 118hp/150Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor that delivers 161hp/230Nm. Transmission duties on the mid-sized SUV will be handled by a manual or a CVT gearbox.

Inside, a panoramic sunroof is expected

The MG Astor will likely offer a spacious cabin with an all-black color scheme, a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, a manual hand brake, and a panoramic sunroof. It will also pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, there will be multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

MG Astor: Expected pricing

The official pricing and availability details of the MG Astor will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to start at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and take on rivals like the Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, and SKODA KUSHAQ.