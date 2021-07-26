Home / News / Auto News / Key design details of MG Astor revealed in spy images
Auto

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 12:30 am
British automaker MG Motor is expected to launch its Astor SUV in India by Diwali this year. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spied, revealing its key design highlights. The images suggest that it will have a hexagonal-shaped radiator grille, sleek LED headlights, red-colored brake calipers, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car will be 4,314mm long

The MG Astor will have a sculpted hood, a hexagonal radiator grille with a honeycomb mesh, mesh-patterned air vents on the front bumper, and LED projector headlamps. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it will have a wheelbase of 2,585mm, a ground clearance of 205mm, and a length of 4,314mm.

Information

The SUV will be available with two engine choices

The MG Astor is expected to be offered with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 119.6hp/150Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 163.2hp/230Nm. Transmission duties on the car should be handled by a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle will offer a panoramic sunroof and ADAS

The MG Astor will have a blacked-out cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iSmart connected car technology. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ADAS will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

MG Astor: Pricing

The MG Astor is expected to sport a starting price figure of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the SUV will take on rivals such as the SKODA KUSHAQ, Hyundai CRETA, Volkswagen Taigun, and Kia Seltos.

