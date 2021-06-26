Prior to launch, MG Astor SUV previewed in spy shots

Jun 26, 2021

MG Astor found testing; design details revealed

The petrol-powered version of the MG ZS EV, likely to be called the Astor, should be launched in India by Diwali. Now, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied testing on the roads, revealing its key design details. The images confirm that it will have a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels, and red brake calipers. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a roof-mounted spoiler and projector headlights

The MG Astor will have a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a hexagonal radiator grille with a honeycomb mesh, a mesh-patterned air vent, and sleek LED projector headlights. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, narrow LED taillamps will be available on the rear end.

Information

Two engine choices should be available

The MG Astor should be offered with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 118hp/150Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 161hp/230Nm. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

It will offer an air purifier and digital instrument cluster

The MG Astor will have a spacious cabin, featuring an air purifier, panoramic sunroof, a dashboard made of soft-touch materials, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car is expected to house a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MG iSmart connected car technology. Multiple airbags and parking sensors will also be available.

Information

MG Astor: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the MG Astor in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, the SUV is likely to start at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).