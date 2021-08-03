Home / News / Auto News / MG Astor to feature Reliance Jio's connected car stack
MG Astor to feature Reliance Jio's connected car stack

MG Astor to debut with Jio's 4G connectivity suite

Reliance Jio has joined hands with MG Motor to provide its 4G-based connected car suite on the upcoming Astor compact SUV in India. The telecom giant will provide an eSIM and IoT technology that will ensure access to high-speed in-car connectivity for the vehicle. Moreover, Jio's suite of services could be integrated with MG's iSMART interface. Here are more details.

Official words

'MG Motor aims to be tech leader in automobile industry'

Speaking on the new deal, President and MD of MG Motors India, Rajeev Chaba said, "Technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry." "The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech-innovator like Jio in the IoT space is a step toward establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry."

Users will get access to real-time connectivity and infotainment: Jio

"Jio has been building an ecosystem of cutting-edge technology products and solutions for Indian users. Our partnership with MG Motor India is another important step in that journey," said Kiran Thomas, President of Reliance Industries Limited. "Jio's eSIM, IoT and streaming solutions will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics," he added.

The car will sport a hexagonal grille and LED headlights

The MG Astor will have a muscular bonnet, a hexagonal radiator grille with a honeycomb mesh, LED projector headlights, and mesh-patterned air vents on the front bumper. It will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will have a length of 4,314mm, a wheelbase of 2,585mm, and a ground clearance of 205mm.

The vehicle will be offered with two engine options

The MG Astor will reportedly be available with a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 119.6hp/150Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that churns out 163.2hp/230Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV should be handled by a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Flat-bottom steering wheel and digital instrument cluster will be offered

MG Astor will have a black-colored cabin, featuring an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ADAS. It is likely to pack a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iSMART connected car technology.

MG Astor: Pricing and rivals

The MG Astor is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the vehicle will go against rivals such as the SKODA KUSHAQ, Hyundai CRETA, and Kia Seltos.

