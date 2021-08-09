MG Gloster 7-seater Savvy variant launched at Rs. 37.3 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 12:48 pm

MG Gloster's 7-seater Savvy variant goes official

British automaker MG Motor has launched a new 7-seater variant of its Gloster SUV in India. It is based on the range-topping Savvy model which was so far available only with a 6-seater configuration. The new variant offers a bench seat in the middle row and draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has side steppers and LED headlights

The MG Gloster 7-Seater Savvy variant has a muscular bonnet, a large chrome-finished grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, side steppers, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a window wiper, quad exhaust tips, and 'GLOSTER' lettering, are available on the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information

It is fueled by a 215hp, 2.0-liter engine

The MG Gloster 7-Seater Savvy variant runs on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 215hp and a peak torque of 480Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

A panoramic sunroof and bench seat are offered

The new MG Gloster Savvy variant has a panoramic sunroof, a bench seat in the middle row for three passengers, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with adaptive cruise control. Multiple airbags, a Level 1 autonomous driving system, automatic emergency braking, and forward-collision warning ensure the passengers' safety. It also packs a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment panel with iSMART connected car technology.

Information

How much does it cost?

In India, the MG Gloster 7-Seater Savvy variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 37.28 lakh, which is the same as the 6-seater trim. Meanwhile, the standard model falls in the Rs. 29.98-37.28 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).