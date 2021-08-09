Home / News / Auto News / MG Gloster 7-seater Savvy variant launched at Rs. 37.3 lakh
Auto

MG Gloster 7-seater Savvy variant launched at Rs. 37.3 lakh

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 12:48 pm
MG Gloster 7-seater Savvy variant launched at Rs. 37.3 lakh
MG Gloster's 7-seater Savvy variant goes official

British automaker MG Motor has launched a new 7-seater variant of its Gloster SUV in India. It is based on the range-topping Savvy model which was so far available only with a 6-seater configuration. The new variant offers a bench seat in the middle row and draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has side steppers and LED headlights

The MG Gloster 7-Seater Savvy variant has a muscular bonnet, a large chrome-finished grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, side steppers, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a window wiper, quad exhaust tips, and 'GLOSTER' lettering, are available on the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information

It is fueled by a 215hp, 2.0-liter engine

The MG Gloster 7-Seater Savvy variant runs on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 215hp and a peak torque of 480Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

A panoramic sunroof and bench seat are offered

The new MG Gloster Savvy variant has a panoramic sunroof, a bench seat in the middle row for three passengers, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with adaptive cruise control. Multiple airbags, a Level 1 autonomous driving system, automatic emergency braking, and forward-collision warning ensure the passengers' safety. It also packs a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment panel with iSMART connected car technology.

Information

How much does it cost?

In India, the MG Gloster 7-Seater Savvy variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 37.28 lakh, which is the same as the 6-seater trim. Meanwhile, the standard model falls in the Rs. 29.98-37.28 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Audi RS 5 Sportback car launched at Rs. 1.04 crore

Latest News

Economy-class Delhi-London flight fares range from Rs. 1.03-1.47L: Aviation Ministry

India

Prior to launch, Mi MIX 4's full specifications leaked

Technology

Mahesh Babu birthday special: Celebrating the 'father' of two villages

Entertainment

Jannik Sinner wins Citi Open, becomes youngest ATP 500 champion

Sports

Audi RS 5 Sportback car launched at Rs. 1.04 crore

Auto

Latest Auto News

Engine specifications of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza CNG model revealed

Auto

Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV receives over 5,500 bookings since launch

Auto

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 to debut on August 31

Auto

MG Gloster's 7-seater Savvy model to be launched tomorrow

Auto

Mahindra XUV700 to break cover on August 15

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

MG Gloster's 7-seater Savvy model to be launched tomorrow

Auto

MG Astor SUV spotted testing in India; interior details revealed

Auto

MG Gloster SUV becomes costlier by up to Rs. 80,000

Auto

MG ZS (petrol) SUV could be called Astor in India

Auto

MG Motor India News

MG Astor set to debut in India in Q4 2021

Auto

MG Astor (ZS Petrol) SUV's first impression: A smart crossover

Auto

MG Motor India sells over 50,000 units of Hector SUV

Auto

MG ZS EV (2021) SUV launched at Rs. 21 lakh

Auto

2021 MG ZS EV to be launched on February 8

Auto