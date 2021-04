MG Hector is available with three BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel motor that delivers 168hp/350Nm, a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 141hp/250Nm, and a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid unit that makes 141hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, DCT, and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.