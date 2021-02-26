Over 50,000 units of MG Hector SUV manufactured in India

Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India said, "The roll-out of our 50,000th Hector by an all-women crew comes as an honor to their contributions and hard work. It also demonstrates that glass ceilings no longer exist even in an erstwhile male-dominated industry."
The MG Hector is available with three BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel motor that makes 167hp/350Nm, a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit that produces 141hp/250Nm, and a 1.5-liter petrol hybrid mill that generates 141hp/250Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, DCT, and a CVT gearbox.
In India, the MG Hector is priced at Rs. 12.89 lakh for the base-end Style MT variant and goes up to Rs. 18.42 lakh for the top-spec Sharp diesel MT model (both prices, ex-showroom).