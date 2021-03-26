Home / News / Auto News / MG Marvel R Electric SUV, with over 400km range, revealed
MG Marvel R Electric SUV, with over 400km range, revealed

MG Marvel R Electric SUV, with over 400km range, revealed

As a successor to the Marvel X electric SUV, MG Motor has revealed its Marvel R Electric model. It will go on sale in Europe this May.

As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an eye-catching look and a spacious cabin with a host of hi-tech features. It runs on an electric powertrain and delivers a range of over 400km/charge.

Here are more details.

The car has a length of 4,674mm
The vehicle has a massive 19.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console
It has a top-speed of 200km/h

Exteriors

The car has a length of 4,674mm

MG Marvel R Electric features a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with C-shaped LED DRLs connected by a light strip, LED headlights, and a wide air dam.

It is flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, flush-type door handles, and multi-spoke wheels. Split LED taillights joined by a light bar are available on the rear.

The car is 4,674mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,800mm.

Interiors

The vehicle has a massive 19.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console

MG Marvel R Electric has a spacious dual-tone cabin featuring multi-zone automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, and a 3-spoke multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel.

It houses a fully-digital TFT instrument cluster and a massive 19.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

All standard safety features including multiple airbags and a parking camera are also available.

Performance

It has a top-speed of 200km/h

The MG Marvel R Electric is available in an RWD configuration with twin-electric motors and an AWD triple-electric motor setup, with one on the front axle and two on the rear.

The AWD model generates 284hp/665Nm, can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds, and has a top-speed of 200km/h. It also promises a range of over 400km on a single charge.

Information

MG Marvel R Electric: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the MG Marvel R Electric have not been revealed as of now. However, it will be up for grabs in Europe this May and should carry a starting price-tag of around €40,000 (approximately Rs. 34 lakh).

Trending Topics