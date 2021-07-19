Prior to unveiling, MG One SUV previewed in leaked images

Images of the MG One SUV have been leaked

The MG One SUV will be unveiled in China soon and deliveries should commence in late 2021. In the latest development, pictures of the upcoming car have leaked, revealing key design details. The images suggest that it will have dual-tone paintwork, 5-spoke alloy wheels, a wide blacked-out grille, and angular LED headlights. It will run on a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a sculpted bonnet and roof rails

The MG One will have a sculpted hood, a large blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlights, and dual-tone black and blue paintwork. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and a high-mounted stop lamp will be available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it should be 4,579mm long and have a wheelbase of 2,670mm.

Information

It will run on a 180hp, 1.5-liter engine

The MG One will be powered by a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that should generate around 180hp of power and a peak torque of 250-260Nm. Transmission duties on the car should be handled by a 6-speed manual or a DCT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle will offer five seats and multifunctional steering wheel

The MG One should have a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is expected to house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, as well as crash sensors.

Information

MG One: Availability details

The MG One is expected to break cover in China soon and deliveries should begin by the end of this year. However, the SUV's arrival in India seems unlikely as we will get the Astor here.