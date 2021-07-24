Home / News / Auto News / MG One's design revealed ahead of its July 30 debut
MG One's design revealed ahead of its July 30 debut

MG One's design revealed ahead of its July 30 debut
MG One appears in official teaser images, design revealed

MG Motor will unveil its all-new SUV, the MG One, on July 30 for the global markets. The company has released teaser images of the car, offering a glimpse into its design features. As per the images, the crossover will have a sporty stance, a dual-tone paint job, and a muscular body. It will likely offer a feature-rich cabin and a turbo-petrol engine.

Exteriors

It will have a large black grille with 3D pattern

The MG One will feature an eye-catching look with a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a large blacked-out grille with a 3D pattern, a wide air dam, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out ORVMs, wheel cladding, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and wrap-around taillamps will be available on the rear section.

A 1.5-liter petrol engine will fuel the car

The MG One is rumored to draw power from a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol motor which will produce around 170-180hp of power and 250-260Nm of peak torque. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed manual or a DCT gearbox.

Inside, there should be a large touchscreen console

The MG One is expected to offer a premium and spacious cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, and parking sensors. It should also pack a large touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the SUV is likely to provide multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and ABS with EBD.

MG One: Availability

Details regarding the availability of the MG One will most probably be announced at the time of its unveiling on July 30. It is expected to reach India sometime next year and will take on rivals like the Hyundai Creta, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Kia Seltos.

