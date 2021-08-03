MG ONE SUV breaks cover; previews brand's new design language

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 01:05 pm

MG Motor reveals its ONE SUV

As a preview of its new design language and architecture, British automaker MG Motor has unveiled its ONE SUV. It is offered in two versions: Fashionable and Sporty. The vehicle is based on the SIGMA platform and has a head-turning look. It is expected to have a tech-loaded cabin and should be powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a 3D grille and dual exhaust tips

MG ONE Fashionable variant MG ONE Sporty variant

The MG ONE has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out 3D grille, a wide air vent, and sharp-looking LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, black cladding on the wheel arches, and designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a black spoiler, a tailgate-mounted number plate recess, and twin exhaust tips are available on the rear end.

Information

It should run on a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine

MG ONE is expected to be fueled by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a DCT gearbox. The mill should generate around 170-180hp of power and 250-260Nm of peak torque.

Interiors

Semi-autonomous driving and connected car technology should be offered

MG ONE is expected to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, a sunroof, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The car will pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for connected car technology. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, ABS, and EBD. Semi-autonomous driving technology might also be available.

Information

MG ONE: Availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the MG ONE SUV should be announced at the time of its unveiling. It will be up for grabs globally by the end of 2021 but is unlikely to arrive in India.