Home / News / Auto News / MG ONE SUV breaks cover; previews brand's new design language
Auto

MG ONE SUV breaks cover; previews brand's new design language

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 01:05 pm
MG ONE SUV breaks cover; previews brand's new design language
MG Motor reveals its ONE SUV

As a preview of its new design language and architecture, British automaker MG Motor has unveiled its ONE SUV. It is offered in two versions: Fashionable and Sporty. The vehicle is based on the SIGMA platform and has a head-turning look. It is expected to have a tech-loaded cabin and should be powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car sports a 3D grille and dual exhaust tips

MG ONE Fashionable variant
MG ONE Sporty variant

The MG ONE has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out 3D grille, a wide air vent, and sharp-looking LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, black cladding on the wheel arches, and designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a black spoiler, a tailgate-mounted number plate recess, and twin exhaust tips are available on the rear end.

Information

It should run on a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine

MG ONE is expected to be fueled by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a DCT gearbox. The mill should generate around 170-180hp of power and 250-260Nm of peak torque.

Interiors

Semi-autonomous driving and connected car technology should be offered

MG ONE is expected to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, a sunroof, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The car will pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for connected car technology. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, ABS, and EBD. Semi-autonomous driving technology might also be available.

Information

MG ONE: Availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the MG ONE SUV should be announced at the time of its unveiling. It will be up for grabs globally by the end of 2021 but is unlikely to arrive in India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Limited-run Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition breaks cover

Latest News

Ola Scooter to be launched in India on August 15

Auto

Wrestler murder case: Probe reveals victims beaten for 40 minutes

India

Coronavirus: India reports 30K+ cases; infections rise in 13 states

India

Karan Johar set to launch Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy book

Entertainment

MG Astor to feature Reliance Jio's connected car stack

Auto

Latest Auto News

Limited-run Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition breaks cover

Auto

Honda Hornet 2.0-based tourer to be launched on August 19

Auto

New-generation KTM RC 125 and 200 previewed in leaked pictures

Auto

EVTRIC Axis and Ride electric scooters launched in India

Auto

Bookings of Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black SUV are now open

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Colors options of MG ONE SUV revealed ahead of unveiling

Auto

Key design details of MG Astor revealed in spy images

Auto

Prior to unveiling, MG One SUV previewed in leaked images

Auto

2022 Jeep Compass debuts with all-new cabin, minor styling updates

Auto

MG Motor News

MG One's design revealed ahead of its July 30 debut

Auto

Prior to launch, MG Astor SUV previewed in spy shots

Auto

MG6 XPower, with aggressive looks and a hybrid powertrain, unveiled

Auto

Prior to debut, MG Cyberster concept revealed in official images

Auto

MG Hector, Hector Plus SUVs have become costlier in India

Auto
Trending Topics