Prototype of Microlino electric bubble car, with 200km range, revealed

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 12:05 am
Prototype of Microlino electric bubble car, with 200km range, revealed
Microlino electric bubble car prototype revealed

The third prototype of the Microlino electric bubble car has been revealed. It will be among the cheapest EVs in the world. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a futuristic design and a minimalist 2-seater cabin with two digital displays. The production version will have a top-speed of 90km/h and a maximum range of 200km. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a wrap-around headlight and no door handles

The Microlino electric bubble car feels like an oddity if you compare it with regular cars. It has a large door that opens in the front to reveal the 2-seater cabin. The headlamps are housed on the sides where you would normally see the ORVMs. On the sides, it is flanked by large windows and black-colored wheels.

The production model will run on an 14.7hp, electric powertrain

The production-specific Microlino will pack an electric motor linked to a Lithium-ion battery pack and deliver a combined output of 14.7hp/100Nm. The vehicle will sprint from 0-50km/h in five seconds, attain a top-speed of 90km/h, and deliver a maximum range of 200km.

It has a removable roof and a 3-spoke steering wheel

The Microlino electric bubble car has a minimalist 2-seater cabin with a folding sunroof that can be opened via one hand, an aluminium handlebar, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. The vehicle packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen panel for climate control as well as other functions. Both of them offer support for over-the-air (OTA) updates.

How much will it cost?

In Europe, the Microlino electric bubble car will carry a starting price-tag of €12,000 (around Rs. 10.6 lakh). However, the vehicle is unlikely to arrive in India as the brand has no presence here.

