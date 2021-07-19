Home / News / Auto News / MINI 60 Years Edition hatchback, with 2.0-liter engine, breaks cover
MINI 60 Years Edition hatchback, with 2.0-liter engine, breaks cover

Dwaipayan Roy
To celebrate the 60th anniversary of its collaboration with John Cooper, BMW-owned luxury brand MINI has unveiled its limited-run MINI 60 Years Edition hatchback. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin with lots of tech features. It draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in four colors

MINI 60 Years Edition features a white finish on the roof, door handles, mirror caps, and surrounds of the headlights as well as taillamps. The hatchback has white stripes on the hood, number 74 on the doors, a large black grille, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It is offered in British Racing Green, Melting Silver, Midnight Black, and MINI Yours Enigmatic Black colors.

It is fueled by a 192hp, 2.0-liter engine

MINI 60 Years Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 192hp and a peak torque of 280Nm. It also allows the vehicle to clock a top-speed of 235km/h.

Interiors

The car offers heated seats and a head-up display

MINI 60 Years Edition has a premium cabin, featuring an emblem with John Cooper's signature, the words "60 YEARS OF MINI COOPER - THE UNEXPECTED UNDERDOG," and a handwritten note "1 of 740." It also offers a leather-wrapped sports steering wheel, auto climate control, heated seats, a head-up display, multiple airbags, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay.

MINI 60 Years Edition: Pricing and availability

The MINI 60 Years Edition is limited to a total of 740 units across the 3-door MINI Cooper, Cooper S, as well as John Cooper Works trims. In the UK, the John Cooper Works variant starts at £33,800 (around Rs. 34.7 lakh).

