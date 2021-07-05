Home / News / Auto News / MINI Vision Urbanaut is a sci-fi-inspired autonomous van
MINI Vision Urbanaut is a sci-fi-inspired autonomous van

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 05:52 pm
MINI Vision Urbanaut is a sci-fi-inspired autonomous van
MINI reveals its Vision Urbanaut concept car

BMW-owned luxury brand MINI has revealed a full-scale model of the Vision Urbanaut concept MPV at the 2021 Digital-Life-Design conference in Munich, Germany. The drivable concept has a minimalist design in line with the company's sustainability aspirations and a spacious cabin with three configurable modes. It serves as a preview of what we can expect from future MINI-branded cars. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car offers sliding doors and LED lighting

The MINI Vision Urbanaut has a unique look, featuring a sloping hood and a closed grille with 'VISION URBANAUT' lettering. It is flanked by frameless sliding doors and eye-catching blue-colored wheels. A large window and a 'MINI' logo are available on the rear. For lighting, the car's front and rear are covered in LEDs. The van has a length of 4,460mm.

The four-wheeler runs on an electric powertrain

The MINI Vision Urbanaut is an electric-powered model capable of autonomous driving. However, the company has not revealed the vehicle's powertrain details considering this is just a concept idea.

It offers a configurable cabin with changeable seat covers

The MINI Vision Urbanaut follows the brand's new 'MINI Moments' design language, wherein the interiors can be configured in different themes. The 'Chill' mode offers a lounge-style format for stationary use, 'Wanderlust' theme can be used during normal/autonomous driving, and 'Vibe' setting projects graphic equalizer displays onto the wheels and folds the windscreen upwards. Changeable seat covers and a twin-purpose dashboard-cum-daybed are also available.

MINI Vision Urbanaut: Availability

The MINI Vision Urbanaut is a drivable concept car but is unlikely to enter production. Instead, it previews some of the styling ideas and features that we can see in future cars from the British marque.

