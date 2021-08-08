Home / News / Auto News / MG Gloster's 7-seater Savvy model to be launched tomorrow
Auto

MG Gloster's 7-seater Savvy model to be launched tomorrow

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 02:58 pm
MG Gloster's 7-seater Savvy model to be launched tomorrow
MG Gloster's 7-seater Savvy model will have a bench-seat in the middle

British automaker MG Motor will launch a new 7-seater variant of its Gloster SUV in India tomorrow i.e. August 9. It will be based on the range-topping Savvy model which is currently available only with a 6-seater configuration. The design and features of the new variant will remain unchanged. It will draw power from a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine. Here are more details.

In this article
Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement

Exteriors

The car will have a chrome-finished grille and 19-inch wheels

The MG Gloster 7-Seater Savvy variant will have a sculpted hood, a large chromed grille, a silvered skid plate, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side steppers, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a window wiper, 'GLOSTER' lettering, and quad exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will run on a 215hp, 2.0-liter engine

The MG Gloster 7-Seater Savvy variant will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 215hp and a peak torque of 480Nm. The mill will be mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

A bench seat and autonomous driving will be offered

The new MG Gloster Savvy variant will have a bench seat in the middle row for three passengers, a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with adaptive cruise control. It will house a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment console with Bluetooth connectivity. Multiple airbags, automatic emergency braking, Level 1 autonomous driving system, and forward collision warning will also be offered.

Information

How much will it cost?

The pricing details of the MG Gloster 7-seater Savvy trim will be announced tomorrow. However, it will be positioned below the range-topping Savvy 6-seater variant that carries a price-tag of Rs. 36.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

