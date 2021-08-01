Home / News / Auto News / Over 6,000 bookings for the SKODA KUSHAQ SUV in India
Auto

Over 6,000 bookings for the SKODA KUSHAQ SUV in India

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 03:16 pm
Over 6,000 bookings for the SKODA KUSHAQ SUV in India
SKODA KUSHAQ SUV bookings cross the 6,000 mark in India

In a proud moment for Czech automaker SKODA, its bestselling KUSHAQ compact SUV has received over 6,000 bookings in India since its launch in June. The car has also aided the company in registering a 234% increase in sales during the July 2021 period as compared to the same month last year. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The SUV is 4,225mm long

The SKODA KUSHAQ has a rugged design, featuring a large butterfly grille, a faux air dam, a silvered skid plate, a muscular hood, sleek LED headlamps, and C-shaped taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, the SUV has a wheelbase of 2,651mm and a length of 4,225mm.

Information

It is available with two engine options

The SKODA KUSHAQ is offered with a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 115.5hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter TSI mill that generates 149.5hp/250Nm. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 6-speed manual/automatic and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

Six airbags and a 10.0-inch infotainment console are offered

The SKODA KUSHAQ has a spacious 5-seater cabin made of soft-touch materials, that features Type-C charging ports, a wireless smartphone charging pad, six speakers, and a twin-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for mySKODA Connect. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, a tire pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ compact SUV carries a starting price tag of Rs. 10.49 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.59 lakh for the range-topping trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback previewed in spy images

Latest News

Mizoram to 'relook' FIR against Assam CM after inter-state violence

India

I played with the help of medications during Olympics: Djokovic

Sports

'Dosti': First song from Ram Charan-Jr. NTR's 'RRR' celebrates friendship

Entertainment

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback previewed in spy images

Auto

Apple boots 'Tinder for anti-vaxxers' off the App Store

Technology

Latest Auto News

Ahead of launch, Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet (facelift) found testing

Auto

Zongshen Cyclone RE3 250 debuts at around Rs. 2.6 lakh

Auto

Hyundai Stargazer to break cover in 2022; will rival Ertiga

Auto

Design elements of new Yamaha YZF-R3 revealed in spy images

Auto

New Royal Enfield Himalayan spied on test; design details revealed

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Skoda News

SKODA 'ANB' mid-sized sedan previewed in spy images

Auto

Prior to launch in India, SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) spied undisguised

Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ 1.0 TSI automatic review: Should you buy it?

Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ bags over 2,000 bookings in a week

Auto

2021 SKODA KUSHAQ review: Should you buy it?

Auto
Trending Topics