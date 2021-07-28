Home / News / Auto News / Suzuki GSX-R1000R bike launched in a new shade in Japan
Suzuki GSX-R1000R bike launched in a new shade in Japan

Suzuki GSX-R1000R gets a new matte shade in Japan

Suzuki has launched its GSX-R1000R motorbike in Japan in a new shade called Matte Black Metallic with Glass Matte Mechanical Gray. The vehicle is also available in two other colors. The new color scheme combines matte blue paintwork on the body with black decals and deep blue-colored wheels. In terms of design and specifications, the new variant remains the same as the standard model.

Design

The bike has an LED headlight and LCD instrument console

The Suzuki GSX-R1000R has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster, an LED headlight flanked by turn indicators, and rides on cast aluminium wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Battlax tires. It has a fuel storage capacity of 16-liter and tips the scales at 203kg.

It is fueled by a 194hp, 999cc engine

The Suzuki GSX-R1000R draws power from a 999cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 194hp of maximum power at 13,200rpm and 117Nm of peak torque at 10,800rpm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

The Suzuki GSX-R1000R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, launch control, and low RPM assist for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and link-type coil spring on the rear end.

Suzuki GSX-R1000R: Pricing and availability

In Japan, the Suzuki GSX-R1000R sports a price-figure of 1.96 million yen (around Rs. 13.2 lakh). However, no details regarding the motorcycle's availability in India are currently available.

