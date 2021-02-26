2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650's color variants revealed

The 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 648cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 47hp of maximum power and 52Nm of peak torque. The motor will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.
Currently, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 starts at Rs. 2.66 lakh and goes up to Rs. 2.87 lakh, while the Continental GT 650 falls in the Rs. 2.82-3.03 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom). The 2021 models should carry a slight premium over the current-generation motorcycles.