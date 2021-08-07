Home / News / Auto News / Bajaj Dominar 250 bike launched in three new color options
Bajaj Dominar 250 bike launched in three new color options

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 07, 2021, 06:17 pm
Three new dual-tone colors for Bajaj Dominar 250

In a bid to increase sales in India, Bajaj Auto has launched its Dominar 250 motorbike in three new dual-tone shades. They are red and silver, silver and black, and citrus rush. As for the highlights, the vehicle retains its sporty design and is available with many features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 248.77cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

The bike has full-LED lighting and 13-liter fuel tank

The Bajaj Dominar 250 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats with a pillion grab rail, a twin-tip exhaust canister, high-set handlebars, and eye-catching graphics. The bike packs a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 13 liters and tips the scales at 180kg.

It is fueled by a 27hp, 249cc engine

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is powered by a 248.77cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 26.6hp of power at 8,500rpm and 23.5Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch system.

It offers inverted front forks

For ensuring the rider's safety, the Bajaj Dominar 250 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 37mm telescopic inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Bajaj Dominar 250: Pricing and rivals

In India, the Bajaj Dominar 250 carries a price tag of Rs. 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the two-wheeler goes against rivals such as the Yamaha FZ25 and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

