Suzuki V-Strom 1050 unveiled in Europe with new color options

May 05, 2021, 12:41 pm

Suzuki has introduced its V-Strom 1050 adventure tourer in Europe in five new colors.

While the standard model is available in a Candy Daring Red/Glass Sparkle Black shade, the XT variant now comes in Metallic Oort Grey/Glass Sparkle Black, Champion Yellow No. 2/Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Brilliant White/Glass Blaze Orange, and Glass Sparkle Black color options.

Design

It has an all-LED lighting setup

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 has a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a prominent beak, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen.

It packs a digital instrument console, a full-LED lighting setup, as well as 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A41 tires.

The XT variant comes with a center stand, hand guards, wire-spoked wheels, and an adjustable windshield.

Information

The bike is fueled by a 106hp, 1,037cc engine

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 draws power from a 1,037cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 90-degree V-twin engine that generates 106hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 100Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Several electronic riding aids are also on offer

For ensuring the rider's safety, the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with lean angle-sensitive ABS, ride-by-wire, traction control, hill hold, and cruise control.

Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a bottom link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Suzuki V-Strom 1050: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 carries a starting price-tag of €9,999 (approximately Rs. 8.8 lakh). The premium adventure touring motorcycle is unlikely to make its way to India anytime soon.