New-generation KTM RC 390 motorcycle revealed in leaked images

Aug 01, 2021
Design of new-generation KTM RC 390 leaked

KTM is expected to launch its new-generation RC 390 motorcycle in India in the coming weeks. Its unofficial bookings have already started. In the latest development, the bike's pictures have been leaked reportedly on the official website accidentally, revealing important design elements. The pictures suggest that it will have a single-piece headlight, forward-set footpegs, new paintwork, and a raised windscreen. Here are more details.

The bike will offer raised handlebars and TFT instrument console

The new KTM RC 390 will sit on a bolt-on subframe and have a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, raised handlebars, a windshield, an upswept exhaust, and dual-tone blue and orange paintwork. The bike will pack a color TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a single-piece LED headlamp, and arrowhead-shaped ORVMs. It will ride on designer blacked-out alloy wheels.

It will run on a 43hp, 373cc engine

The new KTM RC 390 will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 43hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 35Nm.

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the new KTM RC 390 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with ABS and traction control for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with a braced alloy swingarm on the rear end.

KTM RC 390: Pricing and availability

Details related to the availability and pricing of the new KTM RC 390 in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, the two-wheeler is likely to carry a premium over the current-generation model priced at Rs. 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

