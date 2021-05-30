Home / News / Auto News / Next-generation Mahindra Bolero confirmed; will debut between 2023-2026
Auto

Fourth-generation Mahindra Bolero confirmed, may debut by 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra's goal to launch nine new cars in India by 2026 also includes the fourth-generation Mahindra Bolero. The automaker is expected to introduce the facelifted Bolero this year and announce the new-generation model between 2023-2026. It will likely be based on a ladder-on-frame chassis and offer multiple seating options along with three turbocharged engine choices. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

It is expected to sport an all-LED lighting setup

The new-generation Mahindra Bolero will be underpinned by the ladder-on-frame chassis and feature a boxy look with a muscular bonnet, a new front grille, skid plates, and a wide air dam. For lighting, it is likely to house LED headlamps with LED DRLs as well as LED taillamps. On the sides, the vehicle may sport indicator-mounted ORVMs and a new set of wheels.

Information

It might be available with three engine choices

The new Bolero is speculated to be offered with three engine options: a 132hp, 2.2-liter turbo-diesel mill; a 121hp, 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel motor sourced from the Marazzo; and a 150hp, 2.0-liter turbo petrol unit that powers the Thar.

Interiors

The upcoming SUV will provide enhanced safety features

The fourth-generation Mahindra Bolero will offer a spacious cabin with multiple seating configurations, power windows, an updated AC unit with rear vents, a multifunctional instrument console, and a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity. For the safety of the passengers, it should be equipped with multiple airbags, a speed alert system, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD, among other features.

Information

Fourth-generation Mahindra Bolero: Pricing and availability

As is with most product launches, the official pricing and availability details of the new-generation Mahindra Bolero will be announced at the time of launch. However, it will carry some premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

