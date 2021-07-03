Lamborghini teases new Aventador; could be final S Jota model
Lamborghini is reportedly working on a new Aventador variant. The automaker has released a teaser image of a car, which seems to be the final Aventador version, likely to be named Aventador S Jota. As per the social media post, the upcoming four-wheeler will break cover on July 7. It is also rumored to run on a 6.5-liter V12 engine. Here's our roundup.
It will retain the iconic design of the Aventador
The Lamborghini Aventador S Jota (SJ) is said to be a toned-down version of the SVJ. The upcoming model will retain the iconic design of the Aventador, including the sculpted bonnet, sloping roofline, sleek headlights and taillights, scissor doors, and a prominent rear diffuser. However, the SJ will receive some changes on the front and is unlikely to be offered with a rear wing.
A 769hp engine is expected to fuel the car
The Lamborghini Aventador SJ is tipped to draw power from a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine that would produce 769hp of maximum power. The motor should be mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.
Inside, there will be ventilated seats and multiple airbags
Details about the interiors of the Lamborghini Aventador SJ are currently under the wraps. It is expected to offer a premium cabin with a power steering wheel, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, and USB charging ports. However, it is unclear if the new model will receive a touchscreen console. For safety, the vehicle will provide multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and crash sensors.
Lamborghini Aventador SJ: Pricing and availability
The Lamborghini Aventador SJ will be priced higher than the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 5.01 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The last Aventador is said to be limited to 700 units.