New-generation Mahindra Scorpio's launch likely deferred to February 2022

2021 Mahindra Scorpio's launch delayed to February 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra's next-generation Scorpio will reportedly debut in India in February 2022. It was expected to be announced later this year but the plans have been deferred due to the current COVID-19 situation. As per the recent spy shots, the new Mahindra Scorpio will feature an updated front fascia, a refreshed cabin, and will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.

It will sport LED headlamps and DRLs

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio will feature a boxy design with a vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a wide air dam, dual-LED headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs, and fog lamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 10-spoke alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the SUV will be bigger than the current-generation model.

There will be two engine choices on offer

The new Mahindra Scorpio will be offered with two BS6-compliant turbocharged engine options, including a 2.0-liter mStallion petrol motor that delivers 152hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel mill that generates 130hp/320Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The vehicle will pack a large touchscreen panel

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will offer a spacious cabin with a push start/stop button, automatic climate control, and cruise control. It will also house a new instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of the passengers, the SUV should provide multiple airbags, a parking camera, and ABS with EBD.

Next-generation Mahindra Scorpio: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio will be announced at the time of launch, which is likely to happen next year. However, it will carry some premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 12.31 lakh (ex-showroom).