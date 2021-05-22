Home / News / Auto News / New-generation Mahindra Scorpio's launch likely deferred to February 2022
Auto

New-generation Mahindra Scorpio's launch likely deferred to February 2022

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 22, 2021, 01:20 pm
New-generation Mahindra Scorpio's launch likely deferred to February 2022
2021 Mahindra Scorpio's launch delayed to February 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra's next-generation Scorpio will reportedly debut in India in February 2022. It was expected to be announced later this year but the plans have been deferred due to the current COVID-19 situation. As per the recent spy shots, the new Mahindra Scorpio will feature an updated front fascia, a refreshed cabin, and will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.

In this article
Exteriors

It will sport LED headlamps and DRLs

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio will feature a boxy design with a vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a wide air dam, dual-LED headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs, and fog lamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 10-spoke alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the SUV will be bigger than the current-generation model.

Information

There will be two engine choices on offer

The new Mahindra Scorpio will be offered with two BS6-compliant turbocharged engine options, including a 2.0-liter mStallion petrol motor that delivers 152hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel mill that generates 130hp/320Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle will pack a large touchscreen panel

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will offer a spacious cabin with a push start/stop button, automatic climate control, and cruise control. It will also house a new instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of the passengers, the SUV should provide multiple airbags, a parking camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Next-generation Mahindra Scorpio: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio will be announced at the time of launch, which is likely to happen next year. However, it will carry some premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 12.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Maruti Suzuki Dzire v/s Honda Amaze: Which is better?

Latest News

UP government announces reward for making villages, wards COVID-19 free

India

Air India data breach: What exactly happened?

Science

Twenty-two die in 20 days in Jharkhand village; COVID-19 suspected

India

'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' turns 29: Some lesser-known facts

Entertainment

OnePlus TV 40Y1 to debut in India on May 24

Science

Latest Auto News

Hyundai ALCAZAR's launch postponed to June this year

Auto

Government proposes new compulsory rules for tires to improve safety

Auto

MV Agusta Rush 1000, with Euro 5-compliant 998cc engine, revealed

Auto

Bugatti Chiron v/s Rafale fighter jet drag race: Who wins?

Auto

Gogoro VIVA electric scooter registered in India

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Hyundai ALCAZAR's launch postponed to June this year

Auto

2021 Mahindra Bolero to debut in India by June

Auto

2021 Mahindra Scorpio (automatic) SUV found testing; interior details revealed

Auto

2021 Mahindra XUV300 Sportz variant spotted testing: Details here

Auto
Trending Topics