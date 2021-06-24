Home / News / Auto News / New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan found testing with flared wheel arches
Auto

New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan found testing with flared wheel arches

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 12:44 am
New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan found testing with flared wheel arches
New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class previewed in spy images

German automaker Mercedes-Benz might unveil its next-generation E-Class sedan by the end of 2022. Now, a test mule of the vehicle has been found testing, revealing its key design details. As per the images, the car will have flared wheel arches, sensors on the front fender, multi-spoke wheels, and twin tip exhausts. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car will bear a chromed grille and swept-back headlamps

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class will have a sloping roofline, a large chromed grille bearing the 3-pointed star, a wide air vent, and swept-back headlights. On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, windows with chrome surrounds, and multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and dual exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

The current-generation model is available with three engine options

In India, the current-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered with a 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 194.4hp/320Nm, a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 191.7hp/400Nm, and a 3.0-liter diesel motor that churns out 281.6hp/600Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle should have five seats and premium upholstery

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class should offer a spacious cabin with auto climate control, leather seats, premium upholstery, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It is expected to pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are likely to be available.

Information

New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Pricing and availability

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class should be unveiled by the end of 2022 and go on sale in 2023. As for the pocket-pinch, in India, it is expected to carry a premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 63.6 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Waiting period for Hyundai CRETA stretches up to five months

Latest News

UEFA Euro 2020, Spain and Sweden seal wins: Records broken

Sports

Waiting period for Hyundai CRETA stretches up to five months

Auto

New Zealand win the ICC World Test Championship: Records broken

Sports

Warren Buffett resigns as Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation trustee

Business

'Breaking Bad' character features on chemistry book, netizens in splits

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Benelli Leoncino 500 bike becomes costlier by Rs. 11,000

Auto

BMW teases 5 Series (facelift) prior to launch in India

Auto

Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV hatchback spotted testing in India

Auto

Ampere Zeal and Magnus Pro e-scooters become Rs. 9,000 cheaper

Auto

Audi e-tron to be launched in India on July 22

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Mercedes-Benz S-Class limited to 150 units in India; 50% booked

Auto

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India at Rs. 2.17 crore

Auto

Mercedes-Benz S-Class to debut in India by June-end

Auto

Mercedes-Benz C-Class LWB breaks cover at Shanghai Auto Show

Auto