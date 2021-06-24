New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan found testing with flared wheel arches

Jun 24, 2021

New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class previewed in spy images

German automaker Mercedes-Benz might unveil its next-generation E-Class sedan by the end of 2022. Now, a test mule of the vehicle has been found testing, revealing its key design details. As per the images, the car will have flared wheel arches, sensors on the front fender, multi-spoke wheels, and twin tip exhausts. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will bear a chromed grille and swept-back headlamps

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class will have a sloping roofline, a large chromed grille bearing the 3-pointed star, a wide air vent, and swept-back headlights. On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, windows with chrome surrounds, and multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and dual exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

The current-generation model is available with three engine options

In India, the current-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered with a 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 194.4hp/320Nm, a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 191.7hp/400Nm, and a 3.0-liter diesel motor that churns out 281.6hp/600Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle should have five seats and premium upholstery

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class should offer a spacious cabin with auto climate control, leather seats, premium upholstery, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It is expected to pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are likely to be available.

Information

New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Pricing and availability

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class should be unveiled by the end of 2022 and go on sale in 2023. As for the pocket-pinch, in India, it is expected to carry a premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 63.6 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).