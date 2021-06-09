Home / News / Auto News / Hyundai CRETA SX Executive to be launched in India soon
Hyundai CRETA SX Executive to be launched in India soon

Dwaipayan Roy
Hyundai CRETA SX Executive to be launched in India soon
Hyundai CRETA to get an SX Executive variant in India

Based on the SX trim, Hyundai will launch a new SX Executive variant for its CRETA SUV in India soon. It will look similar to the standard model but shall miss out on features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console, Arkamys music system, and voice recognition. Under the hood, it will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will sport triangular-shaped headlamps

Just like the existing variants, the Hyundai CRETA SX Executive will have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular hood, a large grille, a wide air dam, and triangular-shaped LED headlights. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. LED taillights, a window wiper, and a sharkfin antenna will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It will be fueled by a 113hp, 1.5-liter engine

The Hyundai CRETA SX Executive will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 113hp and a peak torque of 144Nm. The motor will be linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The vehicle will have five seats and a rear-view camera

The CRETA SX Executive will have a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, a dual-tone dashboard, steering-mounted audio controls, a USB port, and a Bluetooth microphone. However, unlike the SX trim, it will not have a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and Blue Link connected car technology. For safety, two airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors will be available.

Hyundai CRETA SX Executive: Pricing and availability

The Hyundai CRETA SX Executive is said to cost Rs. 78,800 lower than the SX variant, which is currently priced at Rs. 13.96 lakh. For reference, the CRETA range falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 9.99-17.70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

Trending Topics